B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 27,990 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 102,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 27,990 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $4,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 133.0% during the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:VMBS opened at $45.57 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.86 and a 200 day moving average of $45.36. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $42.06 and a 52 week high of $46.59.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

