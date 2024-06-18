B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 47.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 112,710 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 36,495 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $5,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 1,279.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,145,605 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $278,396,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700,167 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Devon Energy by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,647,104 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $555,567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220,194 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Devon Energy by 3,885.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,695,206 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $76,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652,671 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,077,042 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $320,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,673,781 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $127,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,353 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy stock opened at $45.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $28.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 2.08. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $40.47 and a 1 year high of $55.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.86 and its 200-day moving average is $46.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. Devon Energy had a net margin of 22.27% and a return on equity of 29.02%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.79%.

Several research firms have commented on DVN. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Devon Energy from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.24.

In related news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 20,000 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total transaction of $1,020,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,449.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

