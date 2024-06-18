Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Holdings Cut by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,219 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $5,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NVO. Walden Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at $445,000. Leo Wealth LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter worth $565,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth approximately $880,000. Red Mountain Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at $271,000. 11.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NVO opened at $140.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $629.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $75.56 and a twelve month high of $144.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $131.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.89.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 91.70% and a net margin of 36.56%. Equities research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus upped their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Friday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.67.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

