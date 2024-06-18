ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 75,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,017 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $5,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Presima Securities ULC grew its holdings in ONEOK by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 9,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in ONEOK by 3.6% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OKE shares. StockNews.com raised ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on ONEOK from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ONEOK from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.25.

Shares of OKE opened at $79.07 on Tuesday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.37 and a 52 week high of $83.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.70.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.09%.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

