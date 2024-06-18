B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $5.38 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 31.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,388 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $5,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $210,000. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,188,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,940,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,602,000 after purchasing an additional 23,973 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,092,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,091,000 after purchasing an additional 16,831 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $181.42 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $147.23 and a 52 week high of $187.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.41. The firm has a market cap of $32.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

