B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,123,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 32,478 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $5,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,567,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $225,090,000 after buying an additional 487,299 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 223,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 39,494 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 1.2% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,928,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,182,000 after acquiring an additional 69,308 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hecla Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $13,761,000. Finally, SCP Investment LP raised its stake in Hecla Mining by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 38,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 63.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HL. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Hecla Mining to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.25 price objective on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $4.60 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.97.

Hecla Mining Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HL opened at $5.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -33.83 and a beta of 2.12. Hecla Mining has a fifty-two week low of $3.33 and a fifty-two week high of $6.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.69.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $189.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.31 million. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 12.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.28%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Hecla Mining Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.006 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is -20.00%.

Hecla Mining Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

