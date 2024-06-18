B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 6,055 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,055 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $5,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3,818.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,919,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,819,575 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,175,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,917,000 after purchasing an additional 54,820 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,067,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,187,000 after buying an additional 14,774 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 78,201.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 649,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,007,000 after acquiring an additional 648,291 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 644,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,936,000 after acquiring an additional 38,838 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of OEF opened at $264.91 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a one year low of $193.00 and a one year high of $265.72. The company has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.43.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

