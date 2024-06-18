Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Position Lifted by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,599 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,603 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $5,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VanderPol Investments L.L.C. bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,255,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $6,698,000. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 38,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $64.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.52. The stock has a market cap of $42.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.31 and a fifty-two week high of $64.75.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.