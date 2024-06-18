B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 42.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 49,650 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $5,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Adero Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 32,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Brookmont Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 3,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 7,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $83.67 on Tuesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $70.61 and a 1-year high of $90.09. The company has a market capitalization of $32.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.15 and a 200-day moving average of $84.43.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

