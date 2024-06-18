B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 30,075 Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,075 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $5,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TFLO. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 113.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,736,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,509,000 after buying an additional 6,243,626 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,477,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,426,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465,283 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,369,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,535,000 after purchasing an additional 97,337 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,792,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,394,000 after purchasing an additional 81,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $163,207,000.

Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.57. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.37 and a 12-month high of $50.76.

About iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

