B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 23,838 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 221.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,838 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $6,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Apexium Financial LP grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 37,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,506,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,264,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 256,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,997,000 after buying an additional 30,174 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 273.2% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWY opened at $215.97 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $148.45 and a 1-year high of $216.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $197.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.78.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

