B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 2,253 Shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,253 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $6,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Sykon Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the third quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000.

NYSEARCA:GBIL opened at $99.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.92. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 52-week low of $99.64 and a 52-week high of $100.89.

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

