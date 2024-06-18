iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 32.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,020 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWR. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 26,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Simmons Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 18,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IWR stock opened at $81.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $64.66 and a 1 year high of $84.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.64.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

