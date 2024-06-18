Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) to Issue — Dividend of $0.07 on February 10th

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Friday, June 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0749 per share by the bank on Monday, February 10th. This represents a yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This is a positive change from Banco Bradesco’s previous — dividend of $0.00381.

Banco Bradesco has raised its dividend by an average of 27.1% annually over the last three years. Banco Bradesco has a dividend payout ratio of 8.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Banco Bradesco to earn $0.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.3%.

NYSE BBD opened at $2.42 on Tuesday. Banco Bradesco has a twelve month low of $2.35 and a twelve month high of $3.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The bank reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $9.64 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Banco Bradesco will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.80 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

