Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Friday, June 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0681 per share by the bank on Monday, February 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This is a positive change from Banco Bradesco’s previous — dividend of $0.00347.

Banco Bradesco has raised its dividend payment by an average of 26.7% annually over the last three years.

Banco Bradesco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BBDO opened at $2.13 on Tuesday. Banco Bradesco has a 52 week low of $2.11 and a 52 week high of $3.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBDO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $9.64 billion for the quarter.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

