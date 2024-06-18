Leo Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 9,763 Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3,300.0% during the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BND stock opened at $72.39 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $67.99 and a 52 week high of $73.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.46 and its 200-day moving average is $72.20.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.219 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

