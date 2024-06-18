PVH (PVH) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of PVH (NYSE: PVH) in the last few weeks:

6/7/2024 – PVH had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $153.00 to $154.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/6/2024 – PVH had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $138.00 to $145.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/6/2024 – PVH had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $149.00 to $154.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/6/2024 – PVH had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock.

6/6/2024 – PVH had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $120.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

6/6/2024 – PVH had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $122.00 to $144.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/5/2024 – PVH had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $128.00 price target on the stock.

6/5/2024 – PVH had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $110.00 to $119.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

6/3/2024 – PVH had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $130.00 to $140.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/29/2024 – PVH had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock.

4/30/2024 – PVH is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock.

PVH Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of PVH stock opened at $114.39 on Tuesday. PVH Corp. has a 12-month low of $69.27 and a 12-month high of $141.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $113.43 and its 200 day moving average is $120.22.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The textile maker reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 7.53%. PVH’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. Research analysts expect that PVH Corp. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.33%.

In other PVH news, EVP James Holmes sold 3,000 shares of PVH stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $325,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,054.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of PVH during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of PVH by 2,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 270 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in PVH by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in PVH in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PVH during the first quarter worth $36,000. 97.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

