Wahed Invest LLC Has $377,000 Stock Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Wahed Invest LLC increased its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,657 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Certuity LLC acquired a new position in PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in PulteGroup by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 753,768 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,030,000 after buying an additional 28,833 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $719,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in PulteGroup by 248.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 191,219 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,738,000 after buying an additional 136,370 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in PulteGroup by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 224,978 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,660,000 after buying an additional 88,638 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PHM has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.07.

PulteGroup Price Performance

NYSE:PHM opened at $114.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.59. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $68.80 and a one year high of $122.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $113.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 25.81%. Analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 6.41%.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

