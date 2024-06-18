Leo Wealth LLC Invests $755,000 in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,880 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $755,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,972,648 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,244,379,000 after buying an additional 880,745 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Willner & Heller LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at $678,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 11,102 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ruth Porat bought 219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $119.48 per share, for a total transaction of $26,166.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,115,488.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BX shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Blackstone from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Blackstone from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on Blackstone from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on Blackstone from $117.00 to $114.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.65.

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $122.16 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $122.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.92. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.40 and a twelve month high of $133.56. The company has a market cap of $87.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.17, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The asset manager reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 20.84%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.31%.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

