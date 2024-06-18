Leo Wealth LLC Makes New $21.29 Million Investment in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Leo Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 137,385 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $21,292,000. Amazon.com makes up approximately 2.2% of Leo Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 13,581 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Maxim Group lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $318.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,264 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 104,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,836,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.73, for a total transaction of $632,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 512,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,688,826.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,264 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 104,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,836,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,838 shares of company stock valued at $11,984,344 in the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $184.06 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $118.35 and a one year high of $191.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $182.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 51.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

