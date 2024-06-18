Trust Co. of Vermont Trims Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Trust Co. of Vermont trimmed its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 86.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,321 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on MPC. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $227.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Mizuho increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.23.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

MPC stock opened at $171.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.22. The firm has a market cap of $60.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.43. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $108.88 and a 1 year high of $221.11.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.25. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The company had revenue of $32.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.09 earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 30th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to purchase up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.48%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

