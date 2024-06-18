Trust Co. of Vermont Has $127,000 Stock Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 131.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CCI. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Crown Castle in the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 5.0% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 48,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,459,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Crown Castle in the third quarter worth about $1,008,000. Balentine LLC raised its position in Crown Castle by 45.0% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Crown Castle by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 197,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

CCI opened at $96.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.82. Crown Castle Inc. has a one year low of $84.72 and a one year high of $119.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.92). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 20.32%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. Crown Castle’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 195.63%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CCI shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Crown Castle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Crown Castle from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Argus downgraded shares of Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $133.00 to $118.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.21.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

