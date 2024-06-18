Vanguard Group Inc. Has $2.33 Billion Stock Position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,814,175 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 30,890 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of Targa Resources worth $2,329,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Targa Resources during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Targa Resources by 111.2% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 397 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Targa Resources

In related news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.54, for a total transaction of $787,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 95,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,744,306.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.54, for a total transaction of $787,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 95,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,744,306.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.08, for a total value of $1,200,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 196,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,649,876.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,691 shares of company stock valued at $4,894,563. 1.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Targa Resources Stock Up 2.2 %

TRGP stock opened at $121.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.57. Targa Resources Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $69.86 and a fifty-two week high of $122.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $26.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.21.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 6.86%. On average, research analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Targa Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is an increase from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on TRGP. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Targa Resources from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays upped their target price on Targa Resources from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Targa Resources from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Mizuho upped their target price on Targa Resources from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Targa Resources from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.58.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

