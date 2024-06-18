B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 77,684 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC – Free Report) by 80.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,684 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF were worth $6,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the period. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 31,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 393,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,673,000 after buying an additional 9,014 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JHSC opened at $36.78 on Tuesday. John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $29.72 and a twelve month high of $38.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.57. The firm has a market cap of $420.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.15.

The John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (JHSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Small Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks selected by relative price and profitability. Securities are weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers.

