B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 24.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 375,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,762 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $6,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 74.9% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Peter Thiel sold 6,285,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $134,076,817.89. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,520,599 shares in the company, valued at $1,376,224,376.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $440,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,595,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,133,328.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Thiel sold 6,285,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $134,076,817.89. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,520,599 shares in the company, valued at $1,376,224,376.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,374,153 shares of company stock worth $239,976,945 over the last quarter. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, May 6th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 6.2 %

Shares of NYSE PLTR opened at $25.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $55.72 billion, a PE ratio of 208.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 2.70. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.56 and a 52-week high of $27.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.10.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $634.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.88 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

