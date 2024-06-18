iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Sold by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 25.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,563 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $6,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 3,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 35,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,366,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 27,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares MBS ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $92.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.94. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $85.28 and a 52 week high of $94.55.

iShares MBS ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.3002 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

