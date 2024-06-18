Grin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $172,256.95 (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 18th. One Grin coin can now be purchased for $0.0320 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Grin has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Grin has a total market capitalization of $3.15 million and $172,256.95 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $65,218.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $381.45 or 0.00584945 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.23 or 0.00110759 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00008691 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00034710 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $170.36 or 0.00261239 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.24 or 0.00037177 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.14 or 0.00066150 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

