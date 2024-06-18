Beldex Price Hits $0.0366 on Major Exchanges (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 18th. Beldex has a total market cap of $236.30 million and approximately $1.38 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0366 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Beldex has traded 11.9% higher against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,406.01 or 0.05223067 BTC.
- Cardano (ADA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000571 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.71 or 0.00039426 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00014857 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00007179 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00012266 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000115 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00009911 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00000142 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001706 BTC.
About Beldex
Beldex (BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,925,176,990 coins and its circulating supply is 6,447,796,990 coins. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io.
Beldex Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.
