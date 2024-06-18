Theta Fuel (TFUEL) One Day Trading Volume Tops $13.82 Million

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 18th. One Theta Fuel coin can now be bought for about $0.0670 or 0.00000103 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Theta Fuel has traded down 20% against the dollar. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $441.46 million and approximately $13.82 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.71 or 0.00039426 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00007179 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00012266 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00009911 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004192 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,585,015,147 coins. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

