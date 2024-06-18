KickToken Price Hits $0.0189 on Top Exchanges (KICK)

KickToken (KICK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 18th. One KickToken token can now be bought for about $0.0189 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, KickToken has traded down 1.3% against the dollar. KickToken has a market capitalization of $2.29 million and approximately $72.92 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get KickToken alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00011030 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00008946 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $65,178.73 or 0.99950700 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00012424 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00005137 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000727 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.35 or 0.00080282 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000045 BTC.

KickToken Profile

KICK is a token. Its launch date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 121,740,943 tokens. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KickToken’s official website is kickex.com. KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem.

KickToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 121,740,942.71202844. The last known price of KickToken is 0.0188452 USD and is down -0.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $71.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KickToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KickToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KickToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.