Nano (XNO) Price Reaches $0.88 on Major Exchanges

Nano (XNO) traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 18th. In the last week, Nano has traded down 18.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Nano coin can now be bought for $0.88 or 0.00001351 BTC on major exchanges. Nano has a total market capitalization of $117.38 million and approximately $3.71 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65,218.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $381.45 or 0.00584945 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $72.23 or 0.00110759 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00008691 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00034710 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.36 or 0.00261239 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.24 or 0.00037177 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.14 or 0.00066150 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. The official message board for Nano is blog.nano.org. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

