Walden Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Walden Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42,439.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,628,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,121,085,000 after acquiring an additional 8,607,912 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,890,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,682,737,000 after acquiring an additional 8,316,251 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,554,741,000 after acquiring an additional 5,277,616 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,128,876,000. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,083,439,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of IVV stock opened at $548.21 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $411.02 and a 12-month high of $549.59. The company has a market cap of $473.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $523.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $504.62.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

