B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 19,295 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 245,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,295 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 3.2% of B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $117,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,289,000 after buying an additional 12,771 shares during the period. Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $21,775,000. Stewardship Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 84,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,154,000 after purchasing an additional 20,951 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 229,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of IVV stock opened at $548.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $523.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $504.62. The company has a market cap of $473.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $411.02 and a 12 month high of $549.59.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

