Short Interest in Goodman Group (OTCMKTS:GMGSF) Declines By 9.8%

Goodman Group (OTCMKTS:GMGSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,610,400 shares, a decrease of 9.8% from the May 15th total of 4,004,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,578.9 days.
Goodman Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS:GMGSF opened at $23.44 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.46. Goodman Group has a 52-week low of $12.63 and a 52-week high of $23.44.
