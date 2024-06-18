Ganfeng Lithium Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNENF) Short Interest Update

Ganfeng Lithium Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNENF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,679,700 shares, an increase of 7.8% from the May 15th total of 8,981,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 968.0 days.
Ganfeng Lithium Group Stock Performance
GNENF opened at $2.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.00 and its 200 day moving average is $3.13. Ganfeng Lithium Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.21 and a fifty-two week high of $6.96.
About Ganfeng Lithium Group
