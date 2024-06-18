Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. Takes $26,000 Position in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)

Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in Koppers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Koppers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Koppers in the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Koppers during the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Koppers during the 4th quarter worth $328,000. Institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Leslie S. Hyde sold 22,403 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.91, for a total value of $1,207,745.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,000,522.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Koppers news, CEO M Leroy Ball sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $105,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 321,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,597,898.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Leslie S. Hyde sold 22,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.91, for a total transaction of $1,207,745.73. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 55,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,000,522.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,903 shares of company stock valued at $1,527,596. Corporate insiders own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Koppers in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Singular Research raised Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

Koppers Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE KOP opened at $39.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $835.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.88 and its 200 day moving average is $49.52. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.92 and a 52 week high of $58.23.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $497.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.00 million. Koppers had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Koppers Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.89%.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC) segments.

