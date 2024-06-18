Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) Short Interest Update

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 118,600 shares, a growth of 9.0% from the May 15th total of 108,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 107.8 days.

Genmab A/S Trading Up 2.2 %

GNMSF stock opened at $264.10 on Tuesday. Genmab A/S has a 52 week low of $254.20 and a 52 week high of $421.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $283.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $292.74.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $603.22 million for the quarter. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 30.74%.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.