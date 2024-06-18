Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. Buys New Position in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 750 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cheesecake Factory during the 4th quarter worth about $11,729,000. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the 4th quarter valued at $6,838,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 46.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 411,017 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,454,000 after purchasing an additional 131,295 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 104.7% in the fourth quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 151,695 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,311,000 after buying an additional 77,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Cheesecake Factory during the 4th quarter worth about $2,532,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cheesecake Factory

In other Cheesecake Factory news, insider Keith Carango sold 3,785 shares of Cheesecake Factory stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $151,778.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,687.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Cheesecake Factory Stock Up 3.3 %

CAKE opened at $40.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.43. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 52 week low of $28.58 and a 52 week high of $41.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.10. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 42.15%. The business had revenue of $891.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheesecake Factory Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CAKE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.58.

Cheesecake Factory Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

