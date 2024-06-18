Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. Makes New $26,000 Investment in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AWK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at $275,476,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in American Water Works by 945.5% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,806,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $238,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633,389 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,838,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 7,752.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 483,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,803,000 after purchasing an additional 477,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 12,606.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 463,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $612,320,000 after purchasing an additional 460,262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AWK shares. StockNews.com lowered American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on American Water Works from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.33.

American Water Works Price Performance

Shares of AWK opened at $128.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.67. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.34 and a 1-year high of $151.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.66.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $962.30 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.27% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a $0.765 dividend. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.07%.

American Water Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.