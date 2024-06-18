GrainCorp Limited (OTCMKTS:GRCLF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

GrainCorp Limited (OTCMKTS:GRCLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 361,400 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the May 15th total of 343,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 70.9 days.

GrainCorp Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of GRCLF opened at $5.70 on Tuesday. GrainCorp has a 52 week low of $4.13 and a 52 week high of $6.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.24.

GrainCorp Company Profile

Featured Articles

GrainCorp Limited operates as an agribusiness and processing company in Australasia, Asia, North America, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Agribusiness and Processing. The company handles and trades in wheat, barley, sorghum, corn, oilseeds, pulses, organics, animal fats, and used cooking oils and vegetable oils for animal feed purposes; handles, processes, and stores grains and oilseeds; refines, bleaches, deodorizes, and blends edible fats and oil products; and crushes, processes, manufactures, and distributes edible oils.

