GrainCorp Limited (OTCMKTS:GRCLF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

GrainCorp Limited (OTCMKTS:GRCLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 361,400 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the May 15th total of 343,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 70.9 days.
GrainCorp Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of GRCLF opened at $5.70 on Tuesday. GrainCorp has a 52 week low of $4.13 and a 52 week high of $6.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.24.
GrainCorp Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than GrainCorp
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- 6 Reasons the S&P 500 Will Keep Rising This Year
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- CAVA’s Per-Restaurant Stock Value Outshines Chipotle’s
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- The Most Shorted Stocks in June: Hold, Short, or Squeeze?
Receive News & Ratings for GrainCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrainCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.