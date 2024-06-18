Short Interest in Fibra Danhos (OTCMKTS:GRFFF) Rises By 7.3%

Fibra Danhos (OTCMKTS:GRFFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,800 shares, a growth of 7.3% from the May 15th total of 31,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Fibra Danhos Price Performance

OTCMKTS GRFFF opened at $1.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.20 and a 200 day moving average of $1.20. Fibra Danhos has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $1.20.

Fibra Danhos Company Profile

We are a Mexican trust constituted, primarily, to develop, own, lease, operate, and acquire iconic and premier-quality commercial real estate assets in Mexico. Our objective is to provide attractive risk-adjusted returns to our CBFI holders, over the long-term, through stable cash distributions and the appreciation of our property values.

