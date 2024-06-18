Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IEMG. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 813.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 393.5% during the fourth quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:IEMG opened at $53.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.05. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $45.57 and a 52-week high of $55.03.
iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile
The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
