70 Shares in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) Bought by Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc.

Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in Winmark in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Winmark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Winmark by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 774 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Winmark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $337,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Winmark by 111.9% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 835 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Winmark

In other news, CEO Brett D. Heffes sold 8,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.04, for a total value of $3,092,501.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at $41,034,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Anthony D. Ishaug sold 4,000 shares of Winmark stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.51, for a total value of $1,546,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,014,647.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brett D. Heffes sold 8,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.04, for a total value of $3,092,501.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at $41,034,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Winmark in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $445.00 target price for the company.

Winmark Stock Performance

WINA stock opened at $355.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $358.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $372.84. Winmark Co. has a one year low of $314.09 and a one year high of $451.30.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The specialty retailer reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter. Winmark had a net margin of 48.36% and a negative return on equity of 84.36%. The business had revenue of $20.11 million during the quarter.

Winmark Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Winmark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Winmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.88%.

Winmark Profile

Winmark Corporation, a resale company operates as a franchisor for small business in the United States and Canada. The company franchises retail stores concepts that buy, sell and trade merchandise. It also operates middle-market equipment leasing business. In addition, the company buys and sells used clothing and accessories geared toward the teenage and young adult market under Plato's Closet brand; and operates stores which buys and sells used and new children's clothing, toys, furniture, equipment, and accessories primarily to parents of children ages infant to 12 years under the Once Upon A Child brand.

