Hirose Electric Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HROEY) Short Interest Up 9.1% in May

Hirose Electric Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HROEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 9.1% from the May 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.0 days.

Hirose Electric Co.,Ltd. Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:HROEY opened at $11.25 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.00. Hirose Electric Co.,Ltd. has a 1 year low of $9.94 and a 1 year high of $13.97.

About Hirose Electric Co.,Ltd.

Hirose Electric Co,Ltd. manufactures and sells connectors in Japan and internationally. The company offers multi-pin connectors, including circular and rectangular connectors; connectors for ribbon cables; connectors used for printed circuit boards comprising flexible printed circuit boards; and nylon connectors for use in a range of fields, such as smartphones, communications equipment, and automotive electronics, as well as in industrial fields, such as measuring and control equipment, FA equipment, and medical electronics equipment.

