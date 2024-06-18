Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. Invests $29,000 in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rossmore Private Capital increased its position in shares of Chubb by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Chubb by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Chubb by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 5,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages recently issued reports on CB. StockNews.com lowered shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective (down from $275.00) on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $282.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.70.
Chubb Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of CB stock opened at $260.72 on Tuesday. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $183.71 and a 1 year high of $275.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $256.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $246.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $105.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.66.
Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.29 by $0.12. Chubb had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.19 earnings per share for the current year.
Chubb Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.16%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 34,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total value of $8,745,469.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 284,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,596,589.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.81, for a total transaction of $403,365.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,036,085.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 34,707 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total transaction of $8,745,469.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 284,136 shares in the company, valued at $71,596,589.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,655 shares of company stock valued at $13,669,623. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.
Chubb Profile
Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.
