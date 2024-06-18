Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. Invests $29,000 in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rossmore Private Capital increased its position in shares of Chubb by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Chubb by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Chubb by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 5,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chubb alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CB. StockNews.com lowered shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective (down from $275.00) on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $282.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.70.

Chubb Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of CB stock opened at $260.72 on Tuesday. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $183.71 and a 1 year high of $275.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $256.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $246.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $105.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.66.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.29 by $0.12. Chubb had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 34,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total value of $8,745,469.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 284,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,596,589.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.81, for a total transaction of $403,365.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,036,085.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 34,707 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total transaction of $8,745,469.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 284,136 shares in the company, valued at $71,596,589.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,655 shares of company stock valued at $13,669,623. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.