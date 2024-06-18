Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. Invests $29,000 in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 82 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,434,025 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,945,673,000 after acquiring an additional 184,541 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 7.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,034,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,388,856,000 after buying an additional 720,647 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Accenture by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,479,430 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,975,517,000 after acquiring an additional 159,696 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Accenture by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,285,864 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,544,672,000 after acquiring an additional 443,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $2,061,490,000. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Accenture from $379.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Piper Sandler Companies dropped their price objective on Accenture from $379.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Accenture from $372.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $362.68.

In other Accenture news, COO John F. Walsh sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.13, for a total transaction of $2,657,040.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,877 shares in the company, valued at $5,937,488.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, COO John F. Walsh sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.13, for a total transaction of $2,657,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,937,488.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $1,422,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,518,796. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,083 shares of company stock valued at $8,959,325. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $285.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $191.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $278.69 and a 1 year high of $387.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $303.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $338.41.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.30% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 billion. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th were paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.78%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

