Short Interest in Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IITSF) Rises By 13.1%

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IITSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 64,751,700 shares, a growth of 13.1% from the May 15th total of 57,235,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11,991.1 days.
Intesa Sanpaolo Trading Down 1.8 %
Intesa Sanpaolo stock opened at $3.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.37. Intesa Sanpaolo has a one year low of $2.46 and a one year high of $4.18.
Intesa Sanpaolo Company Profile
