Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 1,544,369 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,404,254 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 1,544,369 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 11.27% of eBay worth $2,547,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,633 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 209,264 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $9,128,000 after buying an additional 4,093 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 10,064 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 221.6% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 35,127 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 64,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harris Associates L P lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 4,577,264 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $199,660,000 after buying an additional 30,545 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EBAY. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of eBay from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of eBay from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of eBay from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.67.

eBay Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $53.14 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.93 and a 200 day moving average of $47.55. The stock has a market cap of $26.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.32. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.17 and a 12 month high of $55.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The e-commerce company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. eBay had a net margin of 25.97% and a return on equity of 29.11%. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 21.51%.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 27th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the e-commerce company to purchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at eBay

In other eBay news, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 49,070 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $2,435,344.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 177,391 shares in the company, valued at $8,803,915.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other eBay news, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 49,070 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $2,435,344.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 177,391 shares in the company, valued at $8,803,915.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 7,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $402,109.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,837,197.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,572 shares of company stock worth $2,949,144 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About eBay

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

