MONECO Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

MONECO Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 731 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

XOM stock opened at $108.37 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $95.77 and a 52-week high of $123.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.92. The stock has a market cap of $427.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $124.00 target price (down previously from $146.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.71.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

