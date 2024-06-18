Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 17th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of 0.435 per share by the energy company on Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%.

Cheniere Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 15.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Cheniere Energy to earn $10.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.74 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.3%.

NYSE:LNG opened at $155.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.96. Cheniere Energy has a 1 year low of $146.41 and a 1 year high of $183.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $157.97.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 48.19% and a net margin of 28.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on LNG. StockNews.com cut shares of Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $223.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.64.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

